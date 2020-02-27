KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a teenage girl who was last seen leaving her home in Kitchener.

Fable Linfield, 14, was last seen on Feb. 23, 2020.

The girl has been described as five feet five inches tall and about 110 lbs.

She has shoulder length hair dyed black with bangs.

Officials say that the last time she was seen, she was wearing a green Vans hoodie, jeans and red sandals.

Police say they'd like to check on her wellbeing.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call police.