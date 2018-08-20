

CTV Kitchener





The Waterloo Regional Police Service is seeking public assistance in locating a missing Kitchener man.

Ross Vaga, 34, has not been heard from since the first week of July.

It is believed he went for a bike ride r a hike along the Grand River Trail with plans to continue on along the Trans Canada Trail.

He was last seen in Brantford on July 15.

Vaga is described as white, six feet one inch tall with a medium, muscular build.

He has brown hair, green eyes and visible tattoos on his arms and hands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.