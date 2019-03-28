

CTV Kitchener





A 14-year-old girl has gone missing.

Police say that Lily Patricia Graves left her Delhi school on Wednesday just after noon and never came home. Her mother became concerned for her safety and called police.

So far, investigators believe that she could be in the Hamilton area.

Graves is described as white, 5' 3" with a stocky build and weighing about 140 lbs. She has long, red hair, blue eyes with freckles and a scar under her right eye.

She was wearing a black hoodie, camouflage stretch pants and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.