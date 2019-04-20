

CTV Kitchener





Gregory Clarkson of Cambridge has been missing since Apr. 11.

The 59-year-old was last seen in the area of Trico Drive in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police and family members say they are concerned for his wellbeing and are asking the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information on Clarkson’s whereabouts are asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.