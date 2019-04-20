Featured
Police searching for missing Cambridge man
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, April 20, 2019 1:49PM EDT
Gregory Clarkson of Cambridge has been missing since Apr. 11.
The 59-year-old was last seen in the area of Trico Drive in Cambridge.
Waterloo Regional Police and family members say they are concerned for his wellbeing and are asking the public’s assistance in locating him.
Anyone with information on Clarkson’s whereabouts are asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.