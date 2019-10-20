Featured
Police searching for missing Brantford man
Brantford Police Service are asking for the public's help in search of a 21-year-old man. (Source: Brantford Police Service)
Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 7:29PM EDT
BRANTFORD - Brantford Police Service are asking for the public's help in search of a 21-year-old man.
Dylan Vanlouwe went missing from the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre on Sunday around 12:50 p.m.
He was last seen in the area of Morton Avenue.
Vanlouwe is described as an autistic man, 6 feet tall with a medium stocky build, blonde hair, wearing a black or navy blue jacket, taupe shorts, black shoes and a red baseball cap.
Police and family are concerned for the man's well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact Cst. Chad France at 519-756-7050 ext. 2272.