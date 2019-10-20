

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





BRANTFORD - Brantford Police Service are asking for the public's help in search of a 21-year-old man.

Dylan Vanlouwe went missing from the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre on Sunday around 12:50 p.m.

He was last seen in the area of Morton Avenue.

Vanlouwe is described as an autistic man, 6 feet tall with a medium stocky build, blonde hair, wearing a black or navy blue jacket, taupe shorts, black shoes and a red baseball cap.

Police and family are concerned for the man's well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact Cst. Chad France at 519-756-7050 ext. 2272.