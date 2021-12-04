Police searching for missing 82-year-old from Kitchener
Police say 82-year-old Donald White has been missing since Thursday and could be in the Brantford or Hamilton areas. (@WRPSToday)
KITCHENER -
Police are asking for the public's help in locating an 82-year-old man from Kitchener.
In a tweet, officials say Donald White was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday and could be in the Brantford or Hamilton areas. Police didn't specify where White was last seen before his disappearance.
White is described as:
- 5'7''
- 190 lbs
- Brown eyes
- White hair
- Sometimes wears glasses
- Possibly wearing black jacket with orange sleeves
Police add that White was driving a 2014 Toyota Rav 4 with licence plates reading BZLF 549.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo regional police.