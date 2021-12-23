Police searching for missing 20-year-old man in Kitchener
Police said 20-year-old Hiran Patel was last seen in the area of Florence Avenue and Huber Street. (Credit: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
KITCHENER -
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
In a Facebook post, police said 20-year-old Hiran Patel was last seen Dec. 21 in the area of Florence Avenue and Huber Street in Kitchener.
He is described as:
- Approximately 5'8'' tall
- 165 lbs
- Short black hair
- Brown eyes
Patel was last seen wearing a black jacket, red long sleeve shirt, sun glasses, with a red suitcase.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.