Police searching for missing 20-year-old man in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

In a Facebook post, police said 20-year-old Hiran Patel was last seen Dec. 21 in the area of Florence Avenue and Huber Street in Kitchener.

He is described as:

Approximately 5'8'' tall

165 lbs

Short black hair

Brown eyes

Patel was last seen wearing a black jacket, red long sleeve shirt, sun glasses, with a red suitcase.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.