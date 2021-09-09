Police searching for missing 13-year-old Kitchener girl last seen in Alberta

Kitchener -

Waterloo regional police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old Kitchener girl.

Police say Gabriellah Ratsavong was reported missing on Wednesday and is believed to be travelling with a man named Matthew Perron.

According to a release, the two are known to one another and believed to be travelling in a 2008 Red Pontiac Grand Prix with Ontario licence plate BMMX 291. The vehicle has a black hood and black bumpers.

Ratsavong and Perron were last seen in Medicine Hat, Alta., but police say it is possible they may be travelling to British Columbia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.