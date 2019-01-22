

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are looking into a report of an unknown man following a woman near King and Hickory Streets.

Reports of the incident in Waterloo came in around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The woman was not injured.

The subject is described as a black male around five foot seven, wearing a white and red jersey with a red jacket, red track pants, and a red hat.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.