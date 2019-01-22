Featured
Police searching for man who followed woman in Waterloo
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 12:14PM EST
Regional police are looking into a report of an unknown man following a woman near King and Hickory Streets.
Reports of the incident in Waterloo came in around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
The woman was not injured.
The subject is described as a black male around five foot seven, wearing a white and red jersey with a red jacket, red track pants, and a red hat.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.