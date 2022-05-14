Police searching for male who may be armed and dangerous in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are looking in a Cambridge neighbourhood for a male who may be armed in dangerous.

Officials tweeted just after noon on Saturday that they're conducting the search in the area of Townline and River Roads.

Police are searching for a male in the area of Townline Road and River Road in Cambridge.



Male may be armed and dangerous. Residents in the area are asked to stay inside.



Expect road closures and please avoid the area.



More information will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/pezMQ3Hs7k — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) May 14, 2022

Residents in the area are being asked to stay inside.

Police are also warning drivers to expect road closures and are asking them to avoid the area.

Regional police are also using a drone in the area of Townline to help with the search.