KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're looking for a man who was brandishing a knife outside of a Kitchener grocery store on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area of Highland Road West and Fischer-Hallman Road around 2 p.m. Police say a man approached a vehicle in the parking lot of the store with a knife and then fled the area.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described by police as a white man around 30 years old with a skinny build. He was wearing dark pants, a dark sleeveless vest and was holding a red bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.