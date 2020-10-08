Advertisement
Police searching for knife-wielding suspect outside Kitchener grocery store
Published Thursday, October 8, 2020 3:11PM EDT
Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're looking for a man who was brandishing a knife outside of a Kitchener grocery store on Wednesday.
Officers were called to the area of Highland Road West and Fischer-Hallman Road around 2 p.m. Police say a man approached a vehicle in the parking lot of the store with a knife and then fled the area.
No one was injured in the incident.
The suspect is described by police as a white man around 30 years old with a skinny build. He was wearing dark pants, a dark sleeveless vest and was holding a red bandana.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.