

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A teenage girl was reported missing earlier this week and police would like to check on her.

Officials said on Twitter that 15-year-old Shaelah Mackenzie was reported missing on Tuesday.

She's described as about five foot one, 110 lbs with long red hair and brown eyes.

Police say they'd like to check on her wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

If you'd rather remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.