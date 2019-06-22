

CTV Kitchener





Officers are looking for man who reportedly pulled out a weapon during a hotel robbery.

Guelph Police responded to an armed robbery call around 2 a.m. on Saturday. They later arrived at a Comfort Inn on the north end of the city.

According to their report, a lone individual entered the lobby, brandished a firearm in front of a staff member, and demanded cash.

The suspect fled the area after receiving the cash.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with a medium build, roughly 5’11, in his 20’s, and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who was in the area of Woodlawn Road and Silvercreek Parkway North around 2 a.m. is asked to contact Guelph Police.