A woman has life threatening injuries after she was struck by a minivan in a Stratford parking lot.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the Walmart on Ontario Street.

Police say the driver fled from the scene.

The vehicle is described as a dirty white minivan with the letters CEO possibly in the license plate.

Based on witness descriptions police believe the vehicle is Volkswagen.

After hitting the woman the van was seen leaving the parking lot and travelling north on CH Meier Boulevard.

Police are asking anyone who has information on the minivan to give them a call.

They're also asking drivers who were in the parking lot at the time of the incident to review their dash cam videos.

The extent of the woman's injuries are not yet known.