Police searching for eight suspects in Conestoga Mall robbery

Waterloo regional police are looking for eight males in connection to a robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo Tuesday evening.

Police say the masked suspects went into an electronics store at the mall, smashed display cases, and stole items before taking off.

No one was hurt during the robbery, but additional officers were brought in to monitor the area.

This is the second theft near the mall in under a week.

Last Wednesday, police arrested two teens in connection to an alleged armed carjacking in the parking lot.

In February, there was an armed robbery at a jewelry store in the mall.