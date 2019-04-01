

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police want to talk to the driver of a car that struck a pedestrian Saturday night.

The pedestrian was crossing Elmira Road at Paisley Road around 9 p.m. when they were hit by a car turning onto Elmira Road.

The driver initially stayed at the scene but then left.

The pedestrian was later taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and anyone else who witnessed to the collision is being asked to contact Guelph Police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7206.