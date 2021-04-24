KITCHENER -- Haldimand County OPP are searching for a driver who was involved in a fatal, three vehicle collision.

Emergency crews were called to the King Street West scene in Hagersville just after 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police determined through their investigation that a motorcyclist was struck from behind by an SUV, causing the motorcycle rider to be launched off and hit by a passing pickup truck.The SUV is described as a 2001 blue Chevrolet Tahoe.

The 23-year-old male motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a witness account, the SUV driver fled the scene onto Ojibay Road, drove into a ditch, and fled on foot into the bush area. The SUV has since been recovered by police and are conducting a forensics analysis of the vehicle.

The OPP have sent out a drone, the canine unit, emergency response team, and a helicopter to search the area.

Haldimand County are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has video surveillance of the area, to contact them.