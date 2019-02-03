

CTV Kitchener





Residents of a Brantford neighbourhood were asked to stay inside Saturday evening as police conducted a canine search for an armed robbery suspect.

Police first responded to an incident around 3:30 p.m. at a Fairview Drive business, where a lone male reportedly entered the store carrying a weapon.

According to police, two employees yelled for help as the suspect approached the counter, causing him to flee the store without taking anything.

The suspect was wearing a black face mask during the reported incident. He is described as a white male with a slim build wearing a grey hoodie and dark sweatpants.