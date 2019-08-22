Featured
Police searching after man goes missing on Lake Erie
An OPP cruiser shown on October 17, 2014.
Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 6:02PM EDT
OPP are investigating after a man went missing on Lake Erie just before noon on Thursday.
The 48-year-old man went out on the lake around 11 a.m. on an inflatable dinghy to go fishing south of Featherstone Point, according to police.
They say a friend checked the lake from shore through a telescope about an hour later.
At that time, OPP say the friend noticed the vessel was unoccupied and contacted police.
A police helicopter searched the area and located the dinghy the man went missing in.
Officials continue to search the area from the lake and the helicopter.