

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





OPP are investigating after a man went missing on Lake Erie just before noon on Thursday.

The 48-year-old man went out on the lake around 11 a.m. on an inflatable dinghy to go fishing south of Featherstone Point, according to police.

They say a friend checked the lake from shore through a telescope about an hour later.

At that time, OPP say the friend noticed the vessel was unoccupied and contacted police.

A police helicopter searched the area and located the dinghy the man went missing in.

Officials continue to search the area from the lake and the helicopter.