Police search near Guelph school after report of person with weapon

Guelph police say one person has been detained after officers were called to Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute for a report of a person with a weapon on Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet posted at 2:52 p.m., police asked people to avoid the area around the intersection of Paisley Street and Yorkshire Street North while officers investigated.

Forty minutes later, the service tweeted that police action in the area had concluded.

Police said the area around the school had been searched and one person was detained for further investigation.

There is no threat to public safety, police said.