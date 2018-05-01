

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after they say a male was robbed in Kitchener.

The alleged robbery happened on Monday around noon in the area of Victoria Park, according to police.

Police say two teens took an unknown amount of money from a male and fled on foot towards Highland Road.

Police say the first teen is described as white, 16 years old, and approximately 5’5’’ tall. He was wearing a blue and black jacket and white hoodie.

The second teen is described as white, between the ages of 16 and 17, and approximately 6’ tall. He was wearing a black tracksuit.

Police say they do not believe the alleged robbery was random. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.