KITCHENER -- Police are looking for the suspect in a sexual assault in Kitchener over the weekend.

In a news release, officials said a female victim was walking in the area of Parkdale Drive between 10:30 and 11 p.m. Saturday when she was approached and sexually assaulted by an unknown male.

The suspect is described a male between 13 and 15 years old, around 5'2" with a medium build, brown eyes and curly hair with shaved sides. He was wearing a light-coloured t-shirt, shorts and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.