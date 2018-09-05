

CTV Kitchener





Police are searching for two men after an alleged robbery and attempted robbery in Kitchener.

On Tuesday night at about 10 p.m. police say someone was robbed of their money after they had arranged to sell their cellphone over an online classified advertising service.

Police say they had met outside a business on Doon Village Road and the victim suffered minor injuries.

The first man is described as being between the ages of 17 and 18 years old, with dark skin, a medium build, and an above-average height. He was wearing a green jacket, track pants, sandals, and hood.

The second man is believed to be between 17-18 years- old, above average height, with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and sandals.

Police say earlier in the night another person was assaulted by two men matching the same description.

They say the pair went to an address on Pioneer Drive to buy a cellphone advertised online.

No one was hurt and the suspects didn’t obtain any cash.

Police are reminding the public to use caution when setting up purchases online.