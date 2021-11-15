Police search for suspect who tried to steal two vehicles

KITCHENER -

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to steal two vehicles over the weekend.

Officers were called to the area of Franklin Boulevard and Main Street in Cambridge early Sunday morning for reports of attempted robberies.

According to police, the suspect approached the first victim around 1:05 a.m., demanding the victim's vehicle and saying he had a gun. Police said the victim was able to fight off the suspect, who fled the area.

Three minutes late, officials said the same suspect approached a vehicle parked at a business. He pulled a knife from his waistband and again demanded the vehicle. The victim left the vehicle and went into a store, and the suspect fled on foot.

There were no physical injuries in either incident.

The suspect is described as a white man between 18 and 20 years old. He's around 5'9" tall, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hat and denim jacket.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.