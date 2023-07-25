Police search for suspect believed to be connected to 8 Cambridge break-ins

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking to locate a man wanted in connection to eight break-and-enters in Cambridge this summer.

According to a news release from WRPS, the break-ins happened between June 26 and July 17.

Police included a picture of the 33-year-old suspect and describe him as a white man, 5’6” tall, approximately 150 lbs., with light brown hair and a tattoo on his right upper arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

WARNING TO AUTO SHOPS

Earlier in July, police released a warning to auto shops after two were broken into, in Cambridge, within two weeks.

Police said one of the incidents happened at 3 a.m. on July 10, in the area of Industrial Road and Bishop Street North.

In another incident, police responded to an alarm at an auto shop on Eagle Street North at around 3:20 a.m. on June 29.

At the time, they were encouraging businesses to contact police if they receive an alarm notification.

Police also suggested businesses secure their gates and have good lighting and cameras installed.