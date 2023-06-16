Police search for suspect after reports of an armed bank robbery in Cambridge

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking for a suspect after an alleged armed bank robbery in the area of Queen Street West and Adam Street in Cambridge on Friday.

According to a tweet from WRPS after 5:30 p.m., they received reports of a bank robbery involving a firearm.

Police say the suspect fled the area on foot. He is described as a white man, 40 to 50 years old and wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

There will be an increased police presence in the area.