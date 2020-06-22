KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional police are searching for a potential Peeping Tom after a man was caught peering into a home on Sunday night.

At around 11 p.m., police say they received a report of a man looking through the window of a home on Clayfield Avenue in Waterloo.

It was reported the man then ran away towards Albert Street.

Police say he’s described as white, bald with an average build.

The man is believed to be in his 20s or 30s and around six feet tall.

At the time, police say he was wearing a dark tank top, dark shorts and a dark coloured baseball cap with a flat brim.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.