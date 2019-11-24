HAMILTON -- Police are seeking a suspect after a 70-year-old woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck in the city.

They say the collision took place yesterday morning while the woman was crossing a local street.

They allege she was knocked to the ground by the bumper of the Ford F150, which promptly turned left and fled the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Her name has not been released.

Police say the truck was a grey older model with a rusted front passenger side rim and a white sticker on the driver's side of the rear windshield.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2019.