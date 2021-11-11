Police search for missing woman near Brantford
37-year-old Candace Elizabeth Rose was last seen Wednesday in Brant County (@OPP_WR)
Brant County -
Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a missing 37-year-old woman near Brantford.
Police say Candace Elizabeth Rose was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Colborne Street East in Brant County.
Rose is described as 5'7'' tall, 130 lbs, athletic build with blue eyes and blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing:
- White hooded coat
- Green army coat underneath
- Blue jeans
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
