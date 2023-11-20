Police search for missing teen

Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 19-year-old.

Summer is described as 5’4”, with a slim build and should length red hair. She was last seen in the Kitchener area, wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and a Nike backpack.

According to police, there is a concern for Summer’s well-being.

Police included a photo of Summer in an X post just after 11 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

In an email, police said Summer was reported missing on Nov. 6.