KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Police search for missing teen

    Waterloo regional police included this photo of Summer in a social media post on Nov. 20, 2023. (Twitter/WRPS) Waterloo regional police included this photo of Summer in a social media post on Nov. 20, 2023. (Twitter/WRPS)

    Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 19-year-old.

    Summer is described as 5’4”, with a slim build and should length red hair. She was last seen in the Kitchener area, wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and a Nike backpack.

    According to police, there is a concern for Summer’s well-being.

    Police included a photo of Summer in an X post just after 11 a.m. on Monday.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

    In an email, police said Summer was reported missing on Nov. 6.

