Police search for missing elderly man
KITCHENER -- Regional Police are searching for a missing Kitchener man.
They say there is concern for the well-being of 88-year-old Donald Rockett.
He is described as 5’9” with a slim build and grey hair.
He was last seen wearing black pants, a brown jacket, and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
Missing: Donald Rockett, 88, from Kitchener. Described as 5’9” tall with a slim build and grey hair. Last seen wearing black pants, brown jacket, and baseball cap. There is concern for his well-being. Call police at 519-570-9777 with info. pic.twitter.com/Qe6O0S4gt2— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 6, 2020