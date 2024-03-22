Police search for missing Brantford man
Police are looking for a man from Brantford who has been missing for almost three weeks.
Brantford police said the family of 32-year-old Andrew reported him missing on March 19 after he was last heard from on March 2.
He is described as a white man between 5’10” – 6” with a thin build, brown hair, and a brown beard.
