Police search for missing 16-year-old girl in Cambridge
Published Friday, June 5, 2020 10:15AM EDT
Layla Samms. (Photo/WRPS)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say they’re looking for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Cambridge on Thursday.
Police say they would like to check on the wellbeing of Layla Samms.
She is described as being about five foot four, with a thin build and brown hair.
Officials did not say where she was last seen in the city.
Anyone with information on is being asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8664 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.