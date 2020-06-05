KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say they’re looking for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Cambridge on Thursday.

Police say they would like to check on the wellbeing of Layla Samms.

She is described as being about five foot four, with a thin build and brown hair.

Officials did not say where she was last seen in the city.

Anyone with information on is being asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8664 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.