Police search for missing 13-year old, last seen in Kitchener

WRPS tweeted a photo of Ava, who was reported missing on June 22, 2023. (Twitter/WRPS) WRPS tweeted a photo of Ava, who was reported missing on June 22, 2023. (Twitter/WRPS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver