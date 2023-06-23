Police search for missing 13-year old, last seen in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has released information about a missing 13-year-old. Ava was last seen around 3 p.m. on Thursday in the Margaret Avenue and Louisa Street area of Kitchener.

Ava is described as 5ft tall, 140 lbs., blonde curly hair, wearing black rimmed glasses, a Motorhead T-shirt, blue capri pants and light blue socks.

In a tweet posted before 2 p.m., WRPS confirmed they are still looking for Ava. In the updated tweet, police said she was last seen in the Mount Hope area in Kitchener.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.