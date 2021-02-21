KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are searching for a man in connection to a stabbing in Cambridge early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 143 Concession Street around 1:40 a.m. for a report of a disturbance.

They say a 61-year-old man was stabbed as the result of an altercation. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are looking to locate 39-year-old Phillip Nicholson in relation to the incident.

They say Nicholson is wanted for aggravated assault and is considered armed and dangerous.

The public is asked not to approach Nicholson, but to instead call 911.

There will be an increased police presence in the area of Concession Street throughout the day on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.