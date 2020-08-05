KITCHENER -- Police are looking to check on the wellbeing of a man who fled from the scene of a crash involving a cruiser and an ebike on Wednesday.

Officers closed Hickory Street between Hemlock Street and Larch Street in Waterloo for several hours to collect evidence and process the scene.

Drivers were asked to find an alternate route during the investigation.

Police said there was a collision between an ebike and a police cruiser there just before 4 p.m. According to police, the man on the bike fled the scene.

After a brief foot pursuit by police, the man was not located.

No officers were injured, but police suspect the operator of the bike was hurt in the crash, although the extent of his injuries are unclear.

The man is described as black with a thin build and clean-shaven face.

He was seen wearing a baby blue basketball jersey with matching shorts and a red backpack.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Traffic services has now taken over the investigation.