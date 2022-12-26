Police search for driver in Kitchener hit-and-run involving pedestrian
A pedestrian is expected to recover after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Kitchener, say police.
In a news release issued on Monday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reports a pedestrian was crossing the road in the area of Franklin Street South and Kingsway Drive around 10:45 p.m.
According to WRPS the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle tried to help the victim before leaving the scene.
The driver is described as a 5’8” tall man, with a moustache. At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark coat and a toque. The car he was driving is described as a black Honda Civic.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
