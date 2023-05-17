Police search for a man after Cambridge house fire

Waterloo regional police are searching for a man who they say might have more information about a house fire on Alison Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the house fire around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

“Shortly after responding to the fire, we do believe that a male left the residence and we have continued to search for that male yesterday and throughout the day today,” Const. Andre Johnson with the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said.

They’re looking for 39-year-old Justin Van Hal and say they’re concerned for his safety and well-being. They included a photo of the man they are looking for.

Police said Justin Van Hal, 39, from Cambridge, is believed to have left the home after the fire. (Submitted/WRPS)

There was a heavy police presence throughout the morning around Alison Avenue. It started to clear up into the afternoon.

“We are not actively searching as extensively as we were earlier, but we do continue to have concerns for [Van Hal’s] safety and are continuing our investigation,” Const. Johnson said.

Residents in the neighbourhood said the police presence was a startling way to start the day. Waterloo regional police at a fire in Cambridge. (May 16, 2023)

“There was a big knock at my door and my husband answered and they say we have to check backyards. I don’t know what they were checking for, but I guess they were looking for somebody. It’s pretty scary,” one neighbour told CTV News.

Police say they aren’t aware of any injuries that came as a result of the fire. They estimate the house suffered about $180,000 in damages.

Police ask anone who sees Van Hal to call 911 and to keep their distance.