

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a link between two separate alleged sexual assaults involving young girls.

Police say a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a stairwell of an apartment building on Patricia Ave. in Kitchener on Oct. 27, 2017. Police say the suspect is believed to be someone who is known to frequent the building or the area.

Investigators say they believe the same person is responsible for another alleged sexual assault that happened on Oct. 20, 2013 in an apartment building on Barrie St. in Waterloo. According to police, a four-year-old girl was inside the building when she was approached by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.

Regional police say the white male is described as 5’10’’ tall, with a slim build. They are asking anyone with any information to contact them.