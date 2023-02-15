Police say several Guelph schools in lockdown or hold and secure

Guelph police say several schools in the area of Meyer Drive and Eramosa Road are in lockdown or hold and secure as police investigate what at this point they are only calling “an incident” that happened at a nearby business.

In a tweet posted at 1:03 p.m., police asked the public to avoid the area, saying updates would be provided when available.

“We understand parents’ concerns, but we ask you not to call in to our dispatch centre for updates,” Guelph police said in a tweet.

Schools in the area include John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute, Ottawa Crescent Public School, Holy Rosary Catholic School and Edward Johnson Public School.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.