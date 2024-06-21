Police say parents of young boy located
The parents of a young boy, who was found alone in a Kitchener neighbourhood on Friday morning, have contacted Waterloo Regional Police.
The child, who police believed was about 3-years-old, was discovered in his pajamas just before 8 a.m.
In a social media post, police thanked the public for their help as they tried to track down his parents. They also promised more information would be shared soon.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Official bilingualism in Canada a 'myth,' says new poll
A new poll reveals a stark divide between Quebec and the rest of Canada about whether the country should be bilingual.
Skin cancer signs: How can you tell if a suspicious spot is serious?
Doctors say changes in the skin are normal as you age, from spots of various colours to dark streaks in nails. But sometimes, they're not innocuous.
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
Canadian player racially abused online in wake of 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina
Canada's impressive performance in a 2-0 loss to top-ranked Argentina at Copa America has come at a cost.
New York's top court declines to hear Trump's appeal of the gag order in his hush money case
New York’s top court on Tuesday declined to hear Donald Trump’s gag order appeal in his hush money case, leaving the restrictions in place following his felony conviction last month.
BREAKING One person dead, three injured after shooting at home in Vaughan, Ont.
One person has died and three others are in hospital following a shooting in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.
How does heat kill? It confuses your brain. It shuts down your organs. It overworks your heart.
As temperatures and humidity soar outside, what's happening inside the human body can become a life-or-death battle decided by just a few degrees.
Newly named Washington Post editor decides not to take job after backlash
Newly named Washington Post editor Robert Winnett has decided not to take the job and remain in England amid leadership turmoil at the news organization.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Bat in the region tests positive for rabies
Southwestern Public Health is warning that a bat in the region has tested positive for rabies. Found in Dutton-Dunwich, the bat was sent for testing after two people were potentially exposed to the saliva of the bat.
-
Tears flow for victims’ families at sentencing hearing of Petronella McNorgan
Tearful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing for Petronella McNorgan, the elderly woman found guilty in the horrific crash that killed a young girl and injured several others.
-
Relief on the way as heat event carries into the weekend
We can expect a steamy start to the weekend in southern Ontario with the risk of showers and thunderstorms as the prolonged heat event continues.
Windsor
-
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Man arrested for chasing someone on Ouellette Avenue with a machete: WPS
Windsor police say they have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly chased someone on Ouellette Avenue with a machete.
-
Crash causes road closure in Chatham-Kent
Police in Chatham-Kent are reporting a road closure due to a crash. McKays Line is currently closed between Scane Road and Howard Road as officers investigate the incident.
Barrie
-
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
-
Major redevelopment of Wasaga Beach unveiled
A years-long reimagining of Wasaga Beach's iconic waterfront is coming to fruition, with the plans unveiled to the public Thursday evening.
-
Heat warning in effect for parts of central Ontario
While Simcoe County may get a break from the heat with rain showers, parts of central Ontario are still under a heat warning.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
-
Man tried to swindle Sudbury car dealership out of $36K in fraudulent credit card purchases
A man with no fixed address and from another province tried to make two large purchases from a Sudbury car dealership but was caught when he returned a second time.
-
'I feel used': Ont. woman hands over nearly $50K to psychic who promised to cleanse her of evil spirits
An Ontario woman said she felt used and embarrassed after handing over nearly $50,000 to a psychic who promised to rid her of evil spirits.
Ottawa
-
Two people facing charges in hate-motivated vandalism incident in Barrhaven, Ottawa police say
Two people are facing charges in connection to alleged hate-motivated vandalism at a Barrhaven home, according to Ottawa police. Police launched an investigation on June 7 after receiving an online report about an incident at a home on Maynooth Court.
-
Ottawa D-Day veteran Roly Armitage dies at age 99
An Ottawa D-Day veteran has died just weeks after the 80th anniversary of Canadian soldiers landing on Juno Beach in Normandy, France.
-
A new Aquatic Sports Centre could be built at Carleton University
The City of Ottawa is looking to jump into the pool with Carleton University to build a new aquatic centre with an Olympic-sized swimming pool.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person dead, three injured after shooting at home in Vaughan, Ont.
One person has died and three others are in hospital following a shooting in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.
-
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
-
'I feel used': Ont. woman hands over nearly $50K to psychic who promised to cleanse her of evil spirits
An Ontario woman said she felt used and embarrassed after handing over nearly $50,000 to a psychic who promised to rid her of evil spirits.
Montreal
-
Quebec social services minister wants to expand mental health services in clinics
To tackle mental health waiting lists, Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant plans to expand access to psychologists in CLSCs and introduce walk-in services.
-
Official bilingualism in Canada a 'myth,' says new poll
A new poll reveals a stark divide between Quebec and the rest of Canada about whether the country should be bilingual.
-
Denis Coderre confirms he will run for Quebec Liberal Party leadership
Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre has confirmed he will run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices increase across Maritimes
Gas and diesel prices went up in all three Maritime provinces Friday as summer officially begins.
-
Bridgewater, N.S., trail bridge closed due to fire
A bridge trail in Bridgewater, N.S., is closed due to a fire on Thursday night.
-
CTV Atlantic’s Jayson Baxter signs off after 25 years
After 25 years with CTV Atlantic, Jayson Baxter is signing off.
Winnipeg
-
North End home engulfed in smoke and flames: WFPS
A North End home went up in flames on Friday morning, leaving the house with severe damage.
-
Special delivery: Postman delivers letter to Winnipeg home from the Galapagos Islands
People around the world are getting surprise visits from a postman delivering messages all the way from the Galapagos Islands.
-
'You get to a breaking point': Documentary reveals Andrew Harris' off-field struggles
A new documentary recounts the previously untold story of iconic Winnipeg Blue Bomber Andrew Harris, who is getting candid about his struggles off the field for the first time.
Calgary
-
'It can happen anywhere': Calgary mayor commits to critical look at water infrastructure
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she wants other municipalities to come together and learn all they can from the city's water crisis, which she said could happen anywhere in Canada.
-
National Indigenous Peoples Day observed in Calgary
More than 400 people are set to participate in the Walk for Reconciliation in Calgary to observe National Indigenous Peoples Day.
-
Crews knock down Whitehorn garage fire
The Calgary Fire Department says no one was injured in a fire inside a detached garage in the northeast community of Whitehorn.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist dead in crash on James Mowatt Trail
A 27-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in southwest Edmonton Thursday evening.
-
Serious crash closes part of Sherwood Park's Wye Road
Wye Road in Sherwood Park was closed early Friday morning because of a crash.
-
McDavid, Oilers looking to continue Stanley Cup push in Game 6 against Panthers
Connor McDavid has spent his entire life pushing toward the biggest moment on hockey's biggest stage.
Vancouver
-
Massive fire in Richmond, B.C., sends smoke across Metro Vancouver
Towering black smoke filled the evening sky in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday after an industrial fire was sparked near the River Rock Casino.
-
Land back: Tsawout First Nation buys 40-hectare agricultural property
A First Nation on southern Vancouver Island has expanded its land base by 15 per cent, from 242 to 282 hectares.
-
Photo gallery: Large fire burns in Richmond, B.C.
Metro Vancouver Regional District has issued an Air Quality Bulletin after a large industrial fire broke out near River Rock Casino in Richmond.