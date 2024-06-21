KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police say parents of young boy located

    Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)
    The parents of a young boy, who was found alone in a Kitchener neighbourhood on Friday morning, have contacted Waterloo Regional Police.

    The child, who police believed was about 3-years-old, was discovered in his pajamas just before 8 a.m.

    In a social media post, police thanked the public for their help as they tried to track down his parents. They also promised more information would be shared soon.

