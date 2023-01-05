Police say man smashed items, poured coffee on the floor at Guelph business

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly smashing a glass coffee pot and pouring coffee on the floor of Guelph business.

According to a media release issued by the Guelph Police Service, the man was arrested Wednesday evening after damaging a business on Woodlawn Road West.

Police say the man got into a verbal altercation with employees of the store around 6 p.m..

He then smashed a display case, a glass coffee pot, and poured coffee on the counter and floor of the establishment.

Officers say the man was leaving the business as they arrived and he was arrested.

The 39-year-old was charged with mischief under $5,000 and will appear in a Guelph court on Feb. 17.