Police say incident at Nith River not suspicious
Police investigate an incident near the Nith River in New Hamburg on Monday, Jan. 29, 2017. (Marta Czurylowicz / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 11:55AM EST
There was a large presence of police officers, firefighters and paramedics in New Hamburg Monday morning.
Emergency crews’ efforts appeared to be focused on the area of the pedestrian bridge over the Nith River near Jacob Street and Bleams Road.
Waterloo Regional Police said shortly before noon that the situation remained active.
The incident is not considered criminal. Further details were not made public.