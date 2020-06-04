KITCHENER -- Police say a 19-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving following a crash in West Perth on Wednesday.

It happened at Perth Road 179 near Perth Line 44 just before noon.

Perth County Ontario Provincial Police say the SUV drove into the back of a delivery truck.

The airbags were deployed in the SUV, and its front end was badly damaged.

In a tweet, police say there were "surprisingly only minor injuries to one occupant of the SUV."

The driver of the SUV was transported to hospital, and has been charged as a result of the crash.

The accused is scheduled to appear at a Stratford court to answer to the charges at a later date.