Police say alcohol a factor in Waterloo crash
Published Friday, January 1, 2021 1:01PM EST Last Updated Friday, January 1, 2021 1:33PM EST
Two cars damaged in a crash at Union Blvd. and Park St. in Waterloo. (Jan. 1, 2021)
KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service says alcohol played a part in a New Year’s Day crash in Waterloo.
It happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Park Street.
Police say a Honda Civic, travelling on Park Street, struck a Toyota SUV that was going east on Union Boulevard.
The Civic had significant damage to its front end.
The driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Toyota had damage to its driver’s side and came to rest against a nearby tree.
The driver of that vehicle, a 69-year-old Kitchener man, was not hurt.
Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash.
They continue to investigate the incident and say charges are pending.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.