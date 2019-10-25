

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Maggie Patten is very proud of the Halloween display on her front lawn.

The six-year-old girl explains proudly that she even bought two of the blow-up items herself. Kind of—her mom gave her the money to make the purchases.

But on Thursday, the big purple dragon, who she calls Dracy, was stolen from the family's front yard.

"I really missed Dracy when she went, but I don't really know why he stole them," she says.

"I just know that he didn't do it for a good reason."

The girl's mom Stephanie says she was watching TV with her husband on Thursday when she heard a loud pop.

A man had allegedly grabbed the dragon and stuffed it in his pickup truck, which was parked up the street.

"My husband decided to investigate himself, and go chase after him and get his licence plate and report it to police," she explains.

"They handled it amazingly, they called me in the morning and just really wanted to get it back for Maggie once they heard it was a six-year-old's dragon that was gone."

Less than a day later, Darcy was back, hand-delivered by a pair of police officers—she even got to get in the car.

The fabric and electronics had been damaged, but a quick patch job and some electrical work got the dragon back in working order.

It's not known whether any charges were laid in this incident.