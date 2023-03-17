Police responding to weapons incident in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police said there is no concern for public safety, after they investigated reports of a weapons incident in the Bricker Avenue area of Waterloo Friday night.

In a tweet posted just before 10 p.m., police asked the public to avoid the area.

Shortly before that, a tweet posted by Wilfrid Laurier University’s official account was advising caution because of reports of a weapons sighting.

Late Friday night, police confirmed to CTV News that their presence was linked to the Laurier tweet, but advised that there were no concerns for public safety.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police urged anyone with information to reach out to them.