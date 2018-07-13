Featured
Police respond to weapons call on Duke Street
A man is taken into police custody at a home on Duke St. in Preston. (July 12, 2018)
Waterloo Regional Police respond to a weapons call on Duke Street, Cambridge. (July 12, 2018)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 11:18AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 13, 2018 1:33PM EDT
A huge police presence on Duke Street in Cambridge.
Waterloo Regional Police say they were responding to a weapons call near Laurel Street.
Officers were trying to “deescalate the situation” with a man inside a home.
Around 11:15 a.m., a man and woman were seen leaving the residence on their own.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
They’re expected to remain in the area for awhile longer.
Police are also asking the public to avoid the area.
Hold and secure at Preston Auditorium, Allen Reuter Centre, Ed Newland pool, and Grandview School has been lifted. #cbridge— City of Cambridge (@cityofcambridge) July 13, 2018