

CTV Kitchener





A huge police presence on Duke Street in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were responding to a weapons call near Laurel Street.

Officers were trying to “deescalate the situation” with a man inside a home.

Around 11:15 a.m., a man and woman were seen leaving the residence on their own.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

They’re expected to remain in the area for awhile longer.

Police are also asking the public to avoid the area.