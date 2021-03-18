Advertisement
Police respond to weapons call in Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 18, 2021 4:46PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013.
KITCHENER -- Police responded to a call in the area of Chandler Drive and Mowat Boulevard in Kitchener on Thursday.
Officers responded to reports of an individual with a weapon, according to a tweet.
One person has been taken into custody.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area. They say more information will be released when available.