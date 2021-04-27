KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they responded to three overdose deaths on Monday.

They tweeted about the incidents on Tuesday morning.

Yesterday, officers responded to 3 fatal overdoses in @RegionWaterloo. Street drugs are unpredictable. If you suspect someone is overdosing, call 911, administer Naloxone, and stay with the person until help arrives- multiple doses of Naloxone may be required. #BeAGoodSamaritan pic.twitter.com/ZwKxWY3dZY — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) April 27, 2021

In the tweet, they said street drugs are unpredictable.

Anyone who believes someone has overdosed should administer Naloxone and call 911.

There were 98 overdose-related deaths reported in Waterloo Region in 2020, a 56 per cent increase over 2019.