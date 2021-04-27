Advertisement
Police respond to three overdose deaths in one day
Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021 11:14AM EDT
A file image of a Waterloo Regional Police car.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they responded to three overdose deaths on Monday.
They tweeted about the incidents on Tuesday morning.
In the tweet, they said street drugs are unpredictable.
Anyone who believes someone has overdosed should administer Naloxone and call 911.
There were 98 overdose-related deaths reported in Waterloo Region in 2020, a 56 per cent increase over 2019.